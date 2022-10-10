Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,949 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.23% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,475,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

EWL opened at $37.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

