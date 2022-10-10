Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 11,670 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

