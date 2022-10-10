Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Teradyne worth $17,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,565,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,212,000 after buying an additional 114,403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne Stock Performance

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $77.33 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $168.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

