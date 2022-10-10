Methode Electronics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Methode Electronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 902,737 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,809,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1,847.4% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 669,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,987,000 after acquiring an additional 635,503 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,507,000 after acquiring an additional 131,474 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.