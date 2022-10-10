Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$53.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Methanex to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE MX opened at C$48.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.85. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$39.00 and a 52 week high of C$71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.36.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C($0.90). The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.2100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.53%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.