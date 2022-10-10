McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $346.68 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.27 and a 12 month high of $375.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.