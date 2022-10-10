Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.77.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $294.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

