Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 333 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $364.33 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.51 and a 200-day moving average of $406.12.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

