Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average of $95.68. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.32.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

