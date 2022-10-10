Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 738 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.01 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

