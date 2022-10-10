Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 161,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 159,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 79,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

