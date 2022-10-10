Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 44.0% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 71.8% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 47.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WMT opened at $128.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.11.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

