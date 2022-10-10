Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Down 2.6 %

CMCSA opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

