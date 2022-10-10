Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Intel by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 138,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 54,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

