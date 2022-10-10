Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $8.32 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 24,993.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.22. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

