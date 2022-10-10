Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $77.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

