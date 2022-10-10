Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $17.48 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

