Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $233.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.03 and its 200-day moving average is $250.15. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

