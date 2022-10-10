Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,269 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 183,717 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,195,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,886,000 after purchasing an additional 366,591 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average of $101.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.