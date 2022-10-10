Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,231.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 116,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 107,605 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 965.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,273 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

