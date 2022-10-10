Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $40.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,928,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 524,624.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 262,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 262,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

