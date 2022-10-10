Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 682 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

