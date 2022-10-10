Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 682 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %
PEP stock opened at $161.61 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.81.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
