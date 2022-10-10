KBC Group NV Sells 636 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,049,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 469,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $137.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

