KBC Group NV Sells 179,968 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,189,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 179,968 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Walt Disney worth $206,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

