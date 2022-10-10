KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of SEI Investments worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $48.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.