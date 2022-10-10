Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA opened at $22.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.