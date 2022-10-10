International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $118.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.65. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.94.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

