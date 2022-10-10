Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.45.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$16.00 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$15.89 and a one year high of C$22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -168.42.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.