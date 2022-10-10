Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $26.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

