Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price target on the stock.

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,991 ($24.06) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.74. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,993.50 ($24.09). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,893.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,804.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

