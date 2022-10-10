Ieq Capital LLC Sells 596 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $130.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $127.08 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

