Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 210,056 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 1,106.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,056 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 332.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 969,262 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 260.4% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,352,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 393,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,612. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

