Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $71.05 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $101.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

