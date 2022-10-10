Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

