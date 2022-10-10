Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after buying an additional 1,111,973 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 512,741 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 22.9% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,479,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,500,000 after buying an additional 275,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 62.13% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

