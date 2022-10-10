Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $158.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,924,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,924,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,728 shares of company stock worth $66,201,836 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

