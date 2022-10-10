Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) versus Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Critical Contrast

Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 20.75 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A

Idaho Strategic Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Idaho Strategic Resources and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Paradigm Oil and Gas beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

(Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.