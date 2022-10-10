Human Investing LLC Sells 594 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Human Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.