Human Investing LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,492,430,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

