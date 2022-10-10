Human Investing LLC Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Human Investing LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moody’s Stock Performance

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $245.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.91. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $242.61 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

