Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $171.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.