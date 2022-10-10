HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,691 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $184.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.