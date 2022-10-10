HMS Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $333.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.12 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

