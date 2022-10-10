Head to Head Review: Inrad Optics (INRD) vs. The Competition

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Inrad Optics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inrad Optics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 85.04 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 38.06

Inrad Optics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Inrad Optics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ rivals have a beta of -1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inrad Optics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 75 243 442 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.58%. Given Inrad Optics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

