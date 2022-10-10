Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $83,674.00

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $83,674.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,397.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00275284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00135096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.80 or 0.00751641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.80 or 0.00596994 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00255574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate GRIN through the process of mining. Grin has a current supply of 98,212,860. The last known price of Grin is 0.05247458 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $74,366.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://grin.mw/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.