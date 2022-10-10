Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) versus Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gogoro and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Rivian Automotive 2 7 15 0 2.54

Profitability

Gogoro currently has a consensus price target of $6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 86.96%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of 63.05, suggesting a potential upside of 85.71%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Rivian Automotive.

This table compares Gogoro and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogoro and Rivian Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 565.54 -$4.69 billion -20.70 -1.64

Gogoro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rivian Automotive.

Summary

Gogoro beats Rivian Automotive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

