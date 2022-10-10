Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 103,952 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.04.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $163.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 623.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

