Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160,749.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 304,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 303,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.