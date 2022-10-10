Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $233.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

